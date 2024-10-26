Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District Tour

media release:Have you ever wanted to see how the water we use is cleaned up and returned to nature? Did you know that MMSD is invested in conservation and sustainability efforts or that the District generates over 30% of its energy demands through the production of methane gas in the wastewater treatment process? Join us for a plant tour of the District’s Nine Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant. On this plant tour, you’ll learn about the treatment process, how you can help protect our shared water resources and plant conservation and sustainability efforts.

Have any questions? Email Lizzy Reitzloff, our Stream Monitoring and AIS Coordinator, at lizzy@rockrivercoalition.org

About our Tour Guide

Emily Jones is a Pollution Prevention Specialist at Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, where she works to protect the wastewater treatment system and downstream waters. A lifelong Madison resident, Emily has a B.S. from UW-Madison in life sciences communication and biology.

Event Details

This event will be held at Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (1610 Moorland Road, Madison).The tour will begin at the Maintenance Facility (Gate 4). The tour is mostly outdoors and follows the path of water from dirty to clean, with stops to view key steps of the treatment process. Tour attendees are required to wear closed-toe shoes and should dress for the weather. Please note there are stairs during the tour.