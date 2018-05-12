Madison Mini Maker Faire

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Part science fair, part county fair, Maker Faire is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students, and commercial exhibitors. If you’re interested in exhibiting, please go to madison.makerfaire.com to sign up for email updates about registration

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
