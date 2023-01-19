Madison Mini Night Hike

press release: If you find yourself looking at listings for winter candlelit night hikes but always change your mind before venturing out, our Mini Night Hike may be just the ticket! Trek Madison’s shortest night hike, a fun-filled 0.5K adventure through the Wonderground lit by luminaries and filled with the sights and sounds of urban nature on a midwinter’s eve.

Grab a flashlight or glow necklace and get enough fresh air to earn a participation button, a steaming cup of hot cocoa, and the inner warmth that accompanies the sense of accomplishment from bundling up and getting the family outside on a January evening. The museum’s indoor exhibits await you for cozy playtime following the hike.

This event is free with general museum admission ($12).