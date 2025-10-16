Madison Misdeeds: A True Crime Walking Tour

media release: Step into Madison’s shadowy past and uncover some the city’s unsavory secrets on this true crime walking tour! From the 1840s through the 1970s, Wisconsin’s capital was home to a surprising and unique underworld of bootleggers, bank robbers and even killers who left their malevolent mark on Madison. Hear historic tales of backroom deals, gambling dens, daring heists, holdups and cold-blooded murders as you walk the downtown streets where these misdeeds unfolded.

Note that this walking tour explores mature themes and is recommended for ages 13 and up. Please read “Know Before You Go” for more information about the tour.

Cost: Adult (18-64): $20; Teen (13-17): $20; Senior (65+): $20; Children (5-12): $20; Children Under 5: Free

Advance registration required. Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out. For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.

Know Before You Go

General Information:

Although the tour is based out of the Wisconsin History Society (WHS) History Maker Space, this tour will be taking place within the community and will be visiting multiple locations in the Capitol Square area.

The starting and ending location of the tour will be in front of the U.S. Bank Plaza building (1 S. Pinckney Street) and facing the Wisconsin State Capitol building.

We recommend arriving at the starting location at least 15 minutes prior to the tour start time. Upon arrival, please check in with a WHS staff member to confirm your tour reservation.

The guided tour is approximately 1.3 mile in length and covers some paved but hilly terrain.

Comfortable shoes for walking are strongly recommended. Tour participants are encouraged to bring water, sunglasses, and a hat with them. With the tour taking place outside, shade will vary.

Walking tours will happen rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, consider bringing an umbrella.

Parking:

For Thursday tour dates, it is strongly recommended not to park in the underground onsite garage at the U.S. Bank Plaza Building. The U.S. Bank Plaza parking garage closes after 6 p.m. on weekdays and will not reopen until Friday morning when regular business hours at the U.S. Bank Plaza building resume.

Regarding Saturday tour times, the underground onsite garage at the U.S. Bank Plaza building is not open.

As an alternative to parking onsite at the U.S. Bank building, there are public parking options available in downtown Madison. There is a public parking garage, Capitol Square North Garage (218 E. Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703), located about two blocks and a 6-minute walk from the tour’s starting location and end location. In addition, there is street parking information on the city of Madison website.

Tour participants with questions about the tour content, or with mobility concerns are encouraged to contact Jenny Pederson at jennifer.pederson@wisconsinhistory.org or (608) 669-5160.