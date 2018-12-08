Madison Municipal Building Grand Re-opening

press release: Mark your calendars, and join your friends and neighbors at the historically renovated Madison Municipal Building.

From 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, there will be behind-the-scenes-tours, music, and art and participatory art projects. Bring the family and take advantage of this living history/oral history project.

“After years of study and planning, the City’s investment in renovating this historic building has paid off and we want to share it,” said Mayor Soglin. “This is an opportunity to walk the halls of history and take a look at the restoration of this beautiful facility.

This is a free family-friendly event, and a great opportunity to enjoy downtown Madison.