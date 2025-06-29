Madison Museum of Art & Technology Grand Opening

× Expand Studio Captain "Nothing Really Ends," a digital art work. "Nothing Really Ends," digital art by Studio Captain.

media release: MadMAT’s grand opening includes digital art from nearly 50 artists from around the world, plus a variety of interactive, animated art:

Add your dancing silhouette to the art.

Use the mouse to affect animated art.

Wear 3D glasses to see 3D animated art.

Choose parameters and co-create art, which you can then take home.

Watch a machine make a pen drawing.

MadMAT, the Madison Museum of Art and Technology, is a technology-driven digital art museum in Madison, Wisconsin. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and engage the community while pushing the boundaries of what art can be, embracing new media and innovative artistic expressions.

Sunday, June 29, noon to 5pm

Inside of Roundhouse Studios

1741 Commercial Ave, Madison

Free; light refreshments