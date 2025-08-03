Madison Museum of Art & Technology Move-Out Party

× Expand Studio Captain "Nothing Really Ends," a digital art work. "Nothing Really Ends," digital art by Studio Captain.

media release: The Madison Museum of Art and Technology (MadMAT), will be moving out of our current space to focus on fundraising. We're having a party! It's your last chance to see the current exhibit space at Roundhouse Studios. Includes animated and interactive exhibits, including:

Use the mouse to affect animated art.

Wear 3D glasses to see 3D animated art.

Choose parameters and co-create art, which you can then take home.

Brief video on how code can create art.

NFT art from 50 global artists.

See yourself turned into animated art.

MadMAT is a technology-driven digital art museum in Madison, Wisconsin. Our mission is to inspire, educate, and engage the community while pushing the boundaries of what art can be, embracing new media and innovative artistic expressions.

Sundays, August 3; noon to 5pm, Inside of Roundhouse Studios, 1741 Commercial Ave, Madison

Light refreshments served