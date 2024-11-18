Madison Mutual Aid Supper Club

to

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

from the Activist Calendar: Mon. Nov. 18, 3:30 – 6:30 pm, Wil-mar Neighborhood Center (953 Jenifer St.) Mutual Aid Supper Club! Feel free to drop in have a bite to eat, or join at the beginning to help plan and cook the meal. Do you have extra ingredients around? Bring it at the beginning and we'll use it in our meal! And, we're making big strides toward having a better-functioning mutual aid network. For more info and to join the Madison Mutual Aid Network (MAN), visit: https://madisonman.coop/

Info

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Special Interests, Volunteer
608-443-8229
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Madison Mutual Aid Supper Club - 2024-11-18 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madison Mutual Aid Supper Club - 2024-11-18 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madison Mutual Aid Supper Club - 2024-11-18 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madison Mutual Aid Supper Club - 2024-11-18 15:30:00 ical