Madison Mystery Tour

media release: Please note: this is an off-site performance at Verona Senior Center!

Driven by love for the Beatles' iconic music, this dedicated ensemble is committed to meticulously studying and flawlessly performing every song from the Fab Four's core catalogue.

Originating as “Get Back Wisconsin” in 2012, the group has garnered acclaim for their sold-out performances at prominent venues and festivals across Madison and around the state. Join them on a musical journey and introduce your kids to the timeless melodies of the Beatles in a captivating live performance experience.

Kids in the Rotunda Summer Sessions Series runs May 4 - August 10!

Get ready to embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises six unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!