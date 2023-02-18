× Expand Howard Levine Sean Michael Dargan (left) and the Madison Mystery Tour horn section.

media release: Madison Mystery Tour presents THE BEATLES’ RED ALBUM

Performed by Madison Mystery Tour and their All-Star Orchestra

Tickets: $21.00 Advance/$25.00 Day Of Show. This is a General Admission/Stand Up Dancing Show

Madison Mystery Tour is bringing the music of the Beatles back to the Barrymore Theatre! This special concert will feature the complete Beatles 1962-1966 compilation record (known as “the Red Album”) and other fab Beatles songs from that period. The will include a rich selection of tunes from the 1966 masterpiece album Revolver. Joined by a chamber string and winds section, Madison Mystery Tour will create a magical Beatles experience that will have you dancing, laughing, and singing-along!