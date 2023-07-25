media release: Driven by love for the timeless music of the Beatles, Madison Mystery Tour is an ensemble dedicated to studying and performing every song in the core catalogue of the Fab Four, note-for-note. Formerly “Get Back Wisconsin,” the group was established in 2012 and has performed numerous times to sold-out audiences at key venues and festivals in Madison and around the state. The group members are Geoff Blake Horst, Sean Michael Dargan, Bill Guetschow, Aviv Kammay, and Steve Morgan.

June 27-August 22, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. (no concert on July 4).

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Concerts will be moved indoors, rescheduled or cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Call will be made by 3 p.m. and posted on this page and on Olbrich's Facebook page.