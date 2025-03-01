media release: Tickets: $22.00 Advance/$27.00 Day Of Show

Madison Mystery Tour is thrilled to return to the Barrymore Theatre to celebrate the incredible music of the Beatles. The “Ticket To Ride” concert will focus on the creative spurt in 1965 and 1966, a period in which the Beatles blossomed as songwriters and recording artists, all while touring as the most popular performers on the planet. Along with their top-notch string and horn sections, Madison Mystery Tour will deliver a rich selection of highlights from the Help!, Rubber Soul, and Revolver albums, as well as the hit singles from this era. These include the timeless classics “Yesterday,” “Help!”, “Nowhere Man,” “Drive My Car,” “In My Life,” “Paperback Writer,” “Eleanor Rigby,” and many more. See you at the Barrymore on March 1!