× Expand Howard Levine Sean Michael Dargan (left) and the Madison Mystery Tour horn section.

media release: For 29 years on sunny and warm Wednesday nights in the summer, families, friends and neighbors have been gathering on a sloping hillside at Grundahl Park to listen to eclectic music fill the evening air.

The very first concert in 1998 featured the steel drum band OD TAPO IMI. Since that first concert, audiences have been exposed to a wide variety of music: blues, jazz, folk, country, rock, as well as various ethnic performance groups. We have been fortunate to be entertained by nationally recognized musicians such as Clyde Stubblefield, Willy Porter, and Gabe Burdulis. WNL’s mission has always been to bring unique and colorful musical entertainment to our community.

So this summer, join your neighbors on Wednesday nights at Grundahl Park. Bring a picnic basket and your favorite beverage, sit back and enjoy the music.

7pm – Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

Madison Mystery Tour has performed Beatles tribute shows to sold-out audiences at key venues and festivals in Madison and around the state since 2013. Known for their dedication to details, this knowledgeable group of musicians brings the Beatles’ timeless songs to life on stage, presenting a rich variety of classic hits and hidden gems. Join Madison Mystery Tour for a joyous celebration of the Beatles on August 5!

Food Trucks: Halo Halo and Mishqui Peruvian.