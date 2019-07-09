Madison Network of Black Professionals

Luncheon, with speakers, networking, 11:30 am, 7/9, Widen Enterprises. $10. RSVP: madisonblackprofessionals.com. 608-285-2627.

Meeting Agenda:

11:30 Lunch/Networking

11:50 Welcome: Corinda Rainey-Moore

12:05 Member Spotlight: Rodrigo Valdivia

12:10 Guest Speaker: Leh Ujda (Director of Research & Design); Bob Samuels (Product Growth Manager)

12:35 Questions

12:45 Announcements

1:00 Adjournment

PLEASE NOTE: If you are a non-member who has attended a Network lunch before or if you are a non-current member, you will be asked to pay a $10.00 fee. There is no charge for attending your first meeting with us. To Pay Your Membership,