Madison Network of Black Professionals
Luncheon, 11:30 am. $10. RSVP: madisonblackprofessionals.com. 608-285-2627.
March 5, 2019
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Spark
821 E. Washington Ave., 8th floor
Madison, WI 53703
Info
Careers & Business
Luncheon, 11:30 am. $10. RSVP: madisonblackprofessionals.com. 608-285-2627.
March 5, 2019
11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Spark
821 E. Washington Ave., 8th floor
Madison, WI 53703
ISTHMUS is © 2019 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA