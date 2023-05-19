Madison New Music Ensemble with Craig Hultgren

media release: For the first time at Arts + Literature Laboratory, the Madison New Music Ensemble will perform on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online and $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm.

The MNME is dedicated to the performance of current compositions by contemporary composers whose works are related to the tradition of written-out music (concert music) which has been a mainstay of Western musical culture for many years. Past Madison concerts have been at the First Unitarian Society, the Summer Serenades Concerts at the Memorial Union, Capitol Lakes Auditorium, and Oakwood Village and other venues.

The six-member ensemble is comprised of local professional musicians many of whom perform regularly with Madison orchestras and chamber music groups. The current musicians are Wes Luke, violin, Amy Harr, cello, Berlinda Lopez, flute, Bethany Schultz, Thomas Ross, mallets and Shuk- Ki Wong, piano.

Featured guest artist is virtuoso cellist, Craig Hultgren, performing two solo works commissioned by him for his electric cello.