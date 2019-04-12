press release: Premiere concert by the Madison New Music Ensemble at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, is on April 12, 7:30pm. Tickets-$10 adults, $5 students/seniors.

featuring music by Joseph Koykkar (Madison-based composer), Robert Muczynski, and others. Special guest, New York flutist, Laura Falzon, playing fworks by contemporary composers. The ensemble consists of some of Madison's finest concert music performers: Joseph Ross, Bethany Schultz, Danielle Breisach, Elena Ross, Monica Jiang, Amy Harr. A reception will follow the concert.