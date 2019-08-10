× Expand Jaime Boddorff Karl Larson

press release: The Madison New Music Festival is thrilled to announce its fourth season, which will take place Friday August 9th, Saturday August 10th, and Sunday, August 11th, 2019. The Madison New Music Festival is an annual, weekend-long celebration for the Madison community of classical works written in our lifetimes. The festival will showcase Wisconsin-based composers and performers of new music, as well as world premiere performances by guest artists in four exciting concerts. We invite you to join us for the following events:

Concert 1: Music from Wisconsin - Friday, August 9, 2019, at 7:30PM

Where: Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (227 State St)

What: In anticipation of this fall’s Wisconsin Triennial and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, please join us for a concert of all Wisconsin born, based, or educated composers, curated by the “mesmerizing” pianist (New York Times) Robert Fleitz. Joined by the best and brightest young local musicians, Fleitz explores music created right here in our own backyard.

Concert 2: World Premieres - Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 7:30PM

Where: First Unitarian Society’s Atrium Auditorium (900 University Bay Drive)

What: Internationally acclaimed violist Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti and Wisconsin-born pianist Karl Larson will premiere new viola sonatas from three of the world’s leading composers: Andrew Norman, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, and Scott Wollschleger. In addition, local cellist James Waldo will kick off the evening with a premiere of UW-Madison professor Les Thimmig’s work for solo cello. Don’t miss the chance to see the birth of these four important new works!

Concert 3: SistaStrings - Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2:30PM

Where: Robinia Courtyard (829 E. Washington Ave)

What: Come on a journey with Milwaukee-based sister duo SistaStrings. Chauntee Ross (violin) and Monique LaDora Ross (cello) blend their training as accomplished classical instrumentalists with “R&B and a touch of gospel influence that culminates in a vibey, lush sound.” Join the sisters as they share music including tracks from their new and acclaimed EP in this cozy courtyard!

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Subscriptions to all three concerts are available for $35. For more information, please visit our website http://madisonnewmusic.org or find us on Facebook (@Madison New Music Festival) or Instagram (@madisonnewmusic).

Partner concert: Madison New Music Ensemble (free concert) - Sunday, August 12, 2019, at 5PM

Where: Memorial Union Terrace (800 Langdon St)

What: Join the newly formed Madison New Music Ensemble, led by local composer Joseph Koykkar, at the Memorial Union Terrace as part of their Summer Serenade series. The group will perform works by Koykkar, Ian Clarke, Gabriela Lena Frank, Gareth Farr, and Kirsten Volness. Grab a pitcher and enjoy this free concert organized by our friends, the Madison New Music Ensemble.