press release: The Madison New Music Festival returns for its sixth season in partnership with the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, to present the next installment of the Wisconsin Composers Project.

Both a community resource and an annual concert series, the Wisconsin Composers Project showcases the diversity of contemporary music in Wisconsin. This year’s program will reflect on themes of land, nature, and place.

Program highlights include Eric Delgado’s Phased Meditations, a piece that gathers both musicians and audiences to use their instruments, voices, and even mobile devices to create a unique electro-acoustic performance together. His piece, Lillies Abound, for vibraphone duo will follow.

Chiayu Hsu’s City Renaissance, for flute and cello duo, takes us to Milwaukee’s historic City Hall building and its sweeping architecture. Evan Williams' Amber Waves for trombone and electronics explores the midwestern landscape. Lastly, duo Anastasia Adams (Western Yup’ik) and nibiiwakamigkwe’s (Onyota'a:-ka, Anishinaabe, and Métis) Taiquaa, a collaboration combining throat singing, jingle dress dancing, Woodlands art, and spoken word.

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art will host the live event in their beautiful Rooftop Sculpture Garden, starting at 7:00pm. In the case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to their Lecture Hall. The event is free, but reservations are suggested as space is limited. Reserve tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ madison-new-music-festival- 33727975647

COVID-19 Safety Information: In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks are highly recommended but not required for vaccinated guests. The event capacity is reduced for safety purposes. Musicians will be vaccinated and/or masked.

We invite all Wisconsin-affiliated composers to sign up to be included in our open-source database on our website: https://madisonnewmusic.org/ aboutwcp

For more information please visit our website at madisonnewmusic.org or find us on Facebook (@Madison New Music Festival) or Instagram (@madisonnewmusic).

For more information about Madison Museum of Contemporary, visit their website at mmoca.org, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at (@MMoCAMadison).

This project is supported in part by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board; and Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, The Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.