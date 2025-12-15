media release: Following the organization’s first ever Northwoods League Softball Championship and a league best 35-7 record, the Night Mares will look to defend their title in 2026. After an offseason showered in Northwoods League postseason honors, the Night Mares turn their attention to their 2026 campaign, which will host the inaugural Northwoods League Softball Game the weekend of July 11.

“We couldn’t be more excited to build off of last year’s success both on and off the field,” Night Mares General Manager, Samantha Rubin said. “We can’t wait to share more memories with our fans and host the inaugural Northwoods League Softball game in Madison.”

The Night Mares will play their final regular season home game on Saturday, August 1 at 6:35 p.m. against the La Crosse Steam. If they qualify, the Night Mares could play in the Northwoods League Softball playoffs in a best-of-three series spanning from Monday, August 3 through Thursday, August 6.

Group outings and sponsorship opportunities for the Night Mares for the 2026 season are available now at madisonnightmares.com. For other questions about the Madison Night Mares, email info@madisonnightmares.com or call 608-246-4277.