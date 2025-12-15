media release: The Madison Night Mares are excited to release their 2026 schedule. The Night Mares’ first home game takes place Tuesday, June 9 at 6:05 p.m. against the Wausau Ignite.

Following the organization’s first ever Northwoods League Softball Championship and a league best 35-7 record, the Night Mares will look to defend their title. After an offseason showered in Northwoods League postseason honors, the Night Mares turn their attention to their 2026 campaign, which will host the inaugural Northwoods League Softball Game the weekend of July 11th.

“We couldn’t be more excited to build off of last year’s success both on and off the field,” Night Mares General Manager, Samantha Rubin said. “We can’t wait to share more memories with our fans and host the inaugural Northwoods League Softball game in Madison.”

The Night Mares will play their final regular season home game on Saturday, August 1st at 6:35 p.m. against the La Crosse Steam. If they qualify, the Night Mares could play in the Northwoods League Softball playoffs in a best-of-three series spanning from Monday, August 3rd through Thursday, August 6th.

Group outings and sponsorship opportunities for the Night Mares for the 2026 season are available now at madisonnightmares.com. For other questions about the Madison Night Mares, email info@madisonnightmares.com or call 608-246-4277.