press release: Four times this summer we will close down Gilman Street from University Avenue, across State Street and up to Henry St. New hours this year are 6pm - 10pm!

Back for the 3rd year, the Madison Night Market continues to bring more than 6,000 people downtown to shop, dine and play in the Business Improvement District.

With unique vendors, special guests and vibrant musical performances the Night Market creates a vibrant energy in the heart of the city. We created the event to bring more people downtown and more people directly into your businesses. We encourage you to participate and benefit from the 6,000+ shoppers that join us for this unique event.