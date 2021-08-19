× Expand Beth Skogen The TacoCat Creations booth at a 2019 Madison Night Market.

press release: After a year of virtual events, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) is pleased to announce the return of the Madison Night Market for 2021!

Madison has always been famous for great shopping, amazing food and a talented art scene and now these three community assets come back together for a unique urban experience. And this year the event moves ONTO State Street!

The Market, located along State Street and Gilman Street in the heart of downtown Madison will be held the third Thursday of the months of August – December with a special market on Friday, October 22 to be held in partnership with Science on the Square. The 2021 Dates are 8/19, 9/16, F 10/22, 11/18 and 12/16. From 4pm – 9pm everyone is invited to come downtown.

The 5th Annual Madison Night Market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce. The event includes live music, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences.

BID Executive Director Tiffany Kenney explained the project was always designed to bring people downtown, “We are thrilled to welcome everyone back downtown to celebrate our city. This event has moved onto State Street as an exceptional way to visit, support and shop at our local businesses.” And she elaborated “Moving most of the market onto State Street was the right thing to do. Many of the downtown retail stores will stay open later, outdoor cafes can expand and adding specialty vendors and live music make it a perfect way to rebuild and celebrate our Downtown.”

The Market is presented by the BID in partnership with the City of Madison.