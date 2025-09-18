Madison Opera Community Preview

Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Madison Opera holds previews of each of our operas in local retirement communities. Madison Opera staff will offer a multimedia look at each opera's composer, history, and our upcoming production, including a performance by one of our Studio Artists. These previews are FREE and open to the general public.

Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Theater & Dance
608-238-8085
