Madison Opera Community Preview

Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 | 7-8pm, Capitol Lakes, 333 W. Main Street

FREE and open to the public

Join us for a FREE preview of The Abduction from the Seraglio, featuring a multimedia presentation on Mozart, the history of Abduction, details about Madison Opera’s production, and a performance of an Abduction aria by Studio Artist Anna Polum.  This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the opera before you see it.

Info
Theater & Dance
608-238-8085
