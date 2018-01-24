Madison Opera Community Preview
press release:
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 | 7-8pm, Capitol Lakes, 333 W. Main Street
FREE and open to the public
Join us for a FREE preview of The Abduction from the Seraglio, featuring a multimedia presentation on Mozart, the history of Abduction, details about Madison Opera’s production, and a performance of an Abduction aria by Studio Artist Anna Polum. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the opera before you see it.
Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
