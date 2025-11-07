media release: The highest purpose of poetry is to teach us to love.

The greatest love story in opera, La Bohème remains eternally young. Set to a ravishing score, Puccini’s classic opera tells of the lives, loves, and losses of a group of young artists in a Bohemian quarter of Paris.

Whether you are new to opera or a long-time fan, don’t miss this moving work that audiences have adored for over a century, brought to life by a dynamic cast. La Bohème simply has no equal. Come fall in love all over again.

Single tickets for this event will go on sale September 2, 2025. If you would like to subscribe to Madison Opera’s 2025–2026 season, please visit madisonopera.org or call (608) 238-8085.

Friday, November 7 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 9 at 2:30 pm, Overture Hall