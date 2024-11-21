Madison Opera Studio Artists
Capitol Lakes 333 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join the Studio Artists for hour-long recitals of arias and ensembles from opera, art song, and more. These are FREE and open to the public.
Established in 2012, the Madison Opera Studio Artist Program is an important part of the company’s artistic and educational mission. The Studio Artists are singers in the transitional period between university and their professional careers. Over the course of a season, Studio Artists perform small roles and understudy major roles in Madison Opera’s productions, as well as serving as the company’s musical ambassadors across our region.
the 2024-2025 Studio Artists:
Brianna Murray, soprano
MM – Indiana University
BA – Oberlin Conservatory
This season at MO: Zerlina (cover), Don Giovanni
Hailey Cohen, mezzo-soprano
MM – Univ. of Michigan
BA – Univ. of Michigan
This season at MO: Berta, Rosina (cover), The Barber of Seville; Ensemble, María (cover), María de Buenos Aires; Donna Elvira (cover) Don Giovanni
Ryan Nash, tenor
MM – Univ. of Wisconsin, Madison
BM – Univ. of Massachusetts, Amherst
This season at MO: Sergeant, Count Almaviva (cover), chorus, The Barber of Seville; Don Ottavio (cover), Don Giovanni
Lifan Deng, baritone
MM – Northwestern Univ.
BA – Case Western Reserve Univ.
This season at MO: Fiorello, Figaro (cover), The Barber of Seville; El Payador (cover), ensemble, María de Buenos Aires; Masetto, Don Giovanni (cover), Don Giovanni