Madison Opera Studio Artists

media release: Join the Studio Artists for hour-long recitals of arias and ensembles from opera, art song, and more. These are FREE and open to the public.

Established in 2012, the Madison Opera Studio Artist Program is an important part of the company’s artistic and educational mission. The Studio Artists are singers in the transitional period between university and their professional careers. Over the course of a season, Studio Artists perform small roles and understudy major roles in Madison Opera’s productions, as well as serving as the company’s musical ambassadors across our region.

the 2024-2025 Studio Artists:

Brianna Murray, soprano

MM – Indiana University

BA – Oberlin Conservatory

This season at MO: Zerlina (cover), Don Giovanni

Hailey Cohen, mezzo-soprano

MM – Univ. of Michigan

BA – Univ. of Michigan

This season at MO: Berta, Rosina (cover), The Barber of Seville; Ensemble, María (cover), María de Buenos Aires; Donna Elvira (cover) Don Giovanni

Ryan Nash, tenor

MM – Univ. of Wisconsin, Madison

BM – Univ. of Massachusetts, Amherst

This season at MO: Sergeant, Count Almaviva (cover), chorus, The Barber of Seville; Don Ottavio (cover), Don Giovanni

Lifan Deng, baritone

MM – Northwestern Univ.

BA – Case Western Reserve Univ.

This season at MO: Fiorello, Figaro (cover), The Barber of Seville; El Payador (cover), ensemble, María de Buenos Aires; Masetto, Don Giovanni (cover), Don Giovanni