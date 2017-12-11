Madison Parks Playground Meeting
Barriques Atwood Ave. 2166 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
The purpose of the meeting on Monday, December 11th is to select one preferred concept for the playground, which will be advertised to bid for construction in 2018. Please feel free to distribute this email to other members of the neighborhood. Information regarding the second playground meeting, as well as materials presented at the first playground meeting are available at Elmside Circle Playground Replacement.
Info
Barriques Atwood Ave. 2166 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Public Meetings