Madison Parks Playground Meeting

press release: Madison Parks will be replacing the existing playgrounds at a number of parks in 2019. The community is invited to attend this workshop for the following parks:

As in previous years, the workshop will include a larger group discussion, and then will break out into smaller sessions with staff to address design considerations related to the specific park's playground. Attendees will discuss the location of the playground, review equipment proposals and select a playground equipment manufacturer, equipment color scheme and select playground surfacing for the new playground! Materials from this meeting will be posted to this page following the session as well as information on future meeting(s) to vote on the final equipment selection. Following the workshop, staff will schedule a separate playground meeting to finalize the playground design. Updates from the meeting, as well as information on future sessions, will be posted to the Parks Projects website

Please contact Project Manager Kate Kane at (608) 261-9671 or kkane@cityofmadison.com if you would like to provide input on the project but are unable to attend the meeting or have other questions.