Madison Parks Playground Meeting

press release: Madison Parks will be replacing the existing playgrounds at a number of parks in 2020. As part of this process, the community is invited to attend a regional workshop for playground replacements at the following:

The workshop will include a larger group discussion, providing an opportunity for neighborhoods to learn and share ideas, then will break out into smaller individually staffed sessions to address design considerations specific to each park. Following the workshop, staff will use input gathered at this meeting to develop two playground concepts, which will be presented at a second playground meeting held this winter. The new playground equipment will be installed in 2020.

Children accompanied by an adult are welcome to attend and provide input.

PLAYGROUND WORKSHOP

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Lakeview Library

2845 N Sherman Ave

Madison, WI 53704

All questions and comments regarding this workshop should be directed to Kate Kane, Landscape Architect at kkane@cityofmadison.com or (608) 261-9671. Visit Park Projects for more information.