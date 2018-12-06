Madison Parks Public Meeting

press release: Join your neighbors and vote on the new playground equipment to be installed at Segoe Park and the nature playscape elements to be installed at William Slater Park. This is the second and final meeting for these park projects. Information from the first meeting may be found on the Parks Projects website.

Thursday, December 6, 2018

6:00 - 8:00 pm

Van Hise Elementary School, library

246 Segoe Road

If you have questions or are unable to attend, please contact Kate Kane, kkane@cityofmadison.com or (608) 261-9671