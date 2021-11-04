ONLINE: Madison Parks Playground Meeting

press release:

The City of Madison Parks Division is improving the playgrounds at Rennebohm Park and Warner Park and we want your input.

This process includes a playground workshop specific to playground replacements anticipated for 2022 - of note, this year is that both of the community-level playground replacements proposed in the budget are inclusive playgrounds, which generally have a larger budget and include items specific to meeting the needs of a variety of both disabled and able-bodied users.

The workshop will include a larger group discussion, providing an opportunity for neighborhoods to learn and share ideas, then will break out into smaller individually staffed sessions to address design considerations specific to each park. Following the workshop, staff will use input gathered at this meeting to develop two playground concepts, which will be presented at a second playground meeting held this winter. The new playground equipment is anticipated to be installed in 2022.

PLAYGROUND WORKSHOP - ONLINE

Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6:00 pm, on Zoom. REGISTER to attend the meeting. For more information, visit:

All questions and comments regarding this workshop should be directed to Kate Kane, Landscape Architect at kkane@cityofmadison.com or (608) 261-9671.