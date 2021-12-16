ONLINE: Madison Parks Playground Meeting

press release: The city of Madison Parks Division is adding an inclusive playground at Warner Park and we want your input! The first opportunity for input from the neighborhood was a playground workshop held together with the Rennebohm Park neighborhood online on November 4, 2021. At this meeting, City staff presented the Madison Parks playground input process, provided background on Madison’s playgrounds, and sought input from the neighborhood on each individual park playground during a breakout session.

The second meeting will be held at the below date. At this meeting staff will present two playground concepts based on feedback received at the playground workshop.

PUBLIC INPUT MEETING #2 - ONLINE

Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm – REGISTER AND ATTEND

Please note: this meeting will not be recorded. The new playground equipment is anticipated to be installed in 2022.