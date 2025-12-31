Online
Madison Parks Playground Workshop
Madison Parks identified six playgrounds to be replaced in 2026. Neighbors are invited to attend a virtual playground workshop to learn more and share input.
- Eastmorland Park, 99 Silver Drive, 53714
- Heifetz Park, 924 Burr Oak Lane, 53713
- Marshall Park, 2101 Allen Boulevard, 53562
- Orton Park, 1103 Spaight Street, 53703
- Newbery Park, 7834 Lois Lane, 53719
- James Madison Park, 614 E. Gorham Street, 53703
Parks staff will present an overview of the playground replacement program and ask for input on design decisions. This is the first opportunity to share input. A second neighbor input meeting will be held for each of the parks.
Join Parks staff at a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 6:00pm via Zoom. Registration is needed to attend.
For questions or comments, please contact the Emma Krug, 608-263-6850 or ekrug@cityofmadison.com.
Info
Kids & Family, Public Meetings