Madison Parks Playground Workshop

media release:

Madison Parks identified six playgrounds to be replaced in 2026. Neighbors are invited to attend a virtual playground workshop to learn more and share input.

Parks staff will present an overview of the playground replacement program and ask for input on design decisions. This is the first opportunity to share input. A second neighbor input meeting will be held for each of the parks.

Join Parks staff at a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 6:00pm via Zoom. Registration is needed to attend.

For questions or comments, please contact the Emma Krug, 608-263-6850 or ekrug@cityofmadison.com.