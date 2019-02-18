Madison Parks Public Meeting

press release: The City of Madison Parks Division will hold a playground workshop to discuss playground improvements at Penn Park. At this meeting, City staff will present the playground design process and seek input on new playground equipment and surfacing options.

Monday, February 18 @ 6:00 pm, Villager Mall, Community Room, 2300 S. Park Street

You are invited to attend and provide comments on the project. If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Mike Sturm at (608) 267-4921 or at msturm@cityofmadison.com.

Visit Projects for more information