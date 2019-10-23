Madison Parks Public Meeting

press release: Public Input Meeting Two

Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 6:30-7:30PM, Kennedy Elementary School- Library, 221 Meadowlark Drive

Parks staff will hold a second Public Input Meeting on 10/23/19 to discuss the Portland Park Master Plan.  At this session, attendees will review opportunities and constraints of the site, a summary of public input received regarding the park, and two conceptual master plans for Portland Park. 

Community Survey

As part of the master planning process, Parks issued a community survey to residents. Paper copies were mailed to residents within approximately a 1/4 mile radius of the park and an online version was made available. The survey has been closed and the results are being analyzed.

