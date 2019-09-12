RSVP for Madison Parks Volunteer Celebration
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: If you have volunteered in city of Madison parks), Madison Parks would like to invite you to a volunteer celebration:
Wed, September 18, 4 pm - 6 pm, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr
Please RSVP no later than Thurs, Sept 12.
