Madison Parks Volunteer Work Day

media release: Join us for a meaningful day of conservation efforts as we work together to protect and enhance our local conservation park! Your participation is crucial in safeguarding the biodiversity and natural habitats that make our park a haven for wildlife and a treasure for our community.

Details:

We are planning on doing buckthorn removal

Volunteers will have the opportunity to search for and flag seed-bearing buckthorn trees, cut them using loppers and handsaws, and drag and stack the cut brush.

Dress appropriately for outdoor conservation work, including sturdy shoes and clothing suitable for the weather conditions.

Water and light refreshments will be available to keep you hydrated and energized.

shifts at 9 am and 11 am at Cherokee Marsh Mendota Unit (Meet at Westport Meadows Park), 4338 Bielfuss Dr., Madison, WI 53704

Volunteers over 18 are welcome! Whether you're an experienced conservationist or new to the world of environmental stewardship, this is a wonderful opportunity to make a tangible difference in protecting our natural resources.

Let's unite in our commitment to preserve and restore our conservation park for present and future generations. Together, we can ensure that this precious ecosystem thrives and remains a sanctuary for wildlife and humans alike.

For all other information on volunteering with Madison Parks please contact John Weichelt at Jweichelt@cityofmadison.com