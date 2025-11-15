Madison Parks Volunteer Work Day

media release: We invite volunteers to help make a difference in the health of our local environment by joining us for invasive species removal. These hands-on conservation efforts are essential in restoring native ecosystems and ensuring the vitality of our natural spaces. Clear problematic brush like buckthorn, and more. Volunteers of all experience levels are welcome to join these efforts to remove invasive plants that threaten native species.

No experience needed. Loppers and gloves provided. We recommend long pants, long-sleeved shirt, closed-toe footwear. Bring drinking water.