Madison Peace Walk for Ukraine and the World

media release: Madison Peace Walks for Ukraine and the World is hosting a special event next Friday, to connect to the international peace movement and call for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Help us spread the word!

Event: We’ll watch the live stream opening of the World BEYOND War international conference! The conference is called No War 2022 - Resistance and Regeneration. A featured speaker is Ukrainian pacifist Yurii Sheliazhenko, giving an update from Kyiv.

Where: The outdoor classroom of Goodman Community Center. On the Capital City Bike Path near Marquette Street, just east of the Goodman Splash Pad.

When: Friday, July 8, from 5:15 - 6:30 pm, then we will walk until about 7:30.

Who: You! Join us! We’ll watch the opening session of the conference from 5:15 - 6:30. Then we’ll do our weekly Peace Walk. Our walk route will take us to Lake Monona, Hudson Park, the Lizard Effigy Mound, and we’ll end at Yahara Place Park (1.4 miles).

More on the conference:

Featuring opening remarks by Rachel Small & Greta Zarro of World BEYOND War & Pablo Domínguez, Petar Glomazić, and Milan Sekulović of the Save Sinjajevina campaign.

WBW Board Member Yurii Sheliazhenko, based in Ukraine, will provide an update on the current crisis in Ukraine, situating the conference within the larger geopolitical context and highlighting the importance of anti-war activism at this time.

Additionally, WBW chapter coordinators around the world will provide brief reports about their work, including Eamon Rafter (WBW Ireland), Lucas Sichardt (WBW Wanfried), Darienne Hetherman and Bob McKechnie (WBW California), Liz Remmerswaal (WBW New Zealand), Cymry Gomery (WBW Montréal), Guy Feugap (WBW Cameroon), and Juan Pablo Lazo Ureta (WBW Bioregión Aconcagua).