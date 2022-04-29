Madison Peace Walk for Ukraine and the World

media release: Please join us for Friday evening Peace Walks. April 29 / May 6 / May 13 and more to come.

6:30 pm - Yahara Place Park, gather at the mouth of the Yahara Canal for silence and a song

7:00 pm - 7:10 pm - Vigil and greet drivers and bikers at East Washington Avenue

7:30 pm - Closing circle near Tenney Park Locks and enjoy the sunset.

War is never the answer. We support brave Ukrainian and Russian anti-war protesters who fly a new flag for peace.

Bring your friends and family. All are welcome. Please help us spread the word. This is an open, joy-filled and inclusive event that celebrates the power of a peaceful community. Families, all ages, colorful flags, costumes, bubbles, etc are welcome! We will walk on sidewalks and bike paths - good for wheelchairs, scooters, strollers, small bikes, etc. Join us for a block, a few blocks, or the whole mile. We invite you to read the six tenets of Dr Martin Luther King’s philosophy of nonviolence.

From World Beyond War: We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome all refugees fleeing the war.

Join our google group here for notices of future walks. Please get in touch with us if you can volunteer at a future peace walk. Questions: peacewalkmadison@gmail.com

“What we need is not escalation of conflict with more weapons, more sanctions, more hatred toward Russia and China, but of course, instead of that, we need comprehensive peace talks.”

-- Kyiv-based Ukrainian peace activist Yurii Sheliazhenko (more here)