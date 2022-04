Madison Peace Walk for Ukraine and the World

media release: Saturday, April 9, 2022

11:00 am – Meet at Lake Mendota near Tenney Locks.

12:00 pm – Walkers can join at Demetral Park Shelter, 6th Street.

More peace walks are planned. The next ones will be:

Saturday, April 16. Gather at 11:30 am – Lake Mendota at Sherman Ave.

Saturday, April 23. Gather at B.B. Clarke beach.

Join the google group here for notices of future walks. Questions: peacewalkmadison@gmail.com