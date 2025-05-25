Madison People's Assembly

to

Vera Court Neighborhood Center 614 Vera Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

from the Activist Calendar:  S un. May 25 12:00 Noon – 3:00 pm Vera Court Neighborhood Center (614 Vera Ct.) Madison People's Assembly! In a tie of uncertain crisis, it is up to us, the people, to come together and help each other survive. Join a community conversation on mutual aid efforts in your area. Plus, free hot food and kids activities! Spanish & Arabic translation provided, free rides also available – contact: qhenneger10@gmail.com More info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1251912046942108&set=pcb.1251916583608321

Info

Politics & Activism
