from the Activist Calendar: S un. May 25 12:00 Noon – 3:00 pm Vera Court Neighborhood Center (614 Vera Ct.) Madison People's Assembly! In a tie of uncertain crisis, it is up to us, the people, to come together and help each other survive. Join a community conversation on mutual aid efforts in your area. Plus, free hot food and kids activities! Spanish & Arabic translation provided, free rides also available – contact: qhenneger10@gmail.com More info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/ photo/?fbid=1251912046942108& set=pcb.1251916583608321