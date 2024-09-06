Madison Pipes & Drums, Lochanside Ceilidh Band, Breckenridge Highland Dance School, Madison Scottish Country Dancers

× Expand courtesy Madison Pipes and Drums Madison Pipes and Drums marching on the Capitol Square. Madison Pipes and Drums

media release: Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating the rich and vibrant culture of Scotland! The Scottish Showcase Concert, organized by the St. Andrew's Society of Madison and Madison Pipes and Drums, will take place on Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Goodman Community Center, from 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM). For attendees 13 and older, tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For children under 13, tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased here.

This unique event will feature performances by the Madison Pipes & Drums, the Lochanside Ceilidh Band, the talented dancers from Breckenridge Highland Dance School, and the Madison Scottish Country Dancers. The evening promises a captivating array of Scottish arts, offering the Madison community a rare opportunity to experience the cultural traditions of Scotland.

While the Madison area is known for hosting many Irish events, Scottish cultural events are less frequent. We are thrilled to provide an occasion that introduces our community to Scottish arts and heritage.

From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Madison Pipes and Drums will host an interactive booth in the event space. Attendees are invited to try their hand at playing the bagpipes or drums and to learn more about the dedication and skill required to master these instruments. This hands-on experience aims to inspire and encourage new members to join the band and to ignite a passion for these iconic Scottish instruments within the community. Additionally, other information booths will be available for community members to learn more about both the Breckenridge Highland Dance School and the Madison Scottish Country Dancers.

It is common for Scottish performers to wear a variety of tartans. Many will don their family tartan, while others will wear the Scottish national tartan, the official uniform of Madison Pipes and Drums. In keeping with this tradition, concert attendees are encouraged to wear their own kilts and Scottish attire to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the event.

We look forward to sharing the joy and beauty of Scottish arts with the Madison community and I’m hopeful we can work together to spread the word about the event!

About the Performers and Hosts:

St. Andrew’s Society of Madison: The St. Andrew’s Society of Madison is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating an inclusive community to promote Scottish culture and traditions. Through events, education, and community outreach, the Society seeks to celebrate and preserve the rich heritage of Scotland in the Madison area.

Madison Pipes & Drums: Madison Pipes and Drums is a non-profit organization for the purpose of education and entertainment through the promotion of Celtic music and heritage. They are known for their stirring performances of traditional Scottish pipe music.

Breckenridge Highland Dance School: The Breckenridge School of Highland Dance teaches the traditional dances of Scotland for performance, competition and examinations. Highland Dance is a great way to improve muscle control, increase fitness and become more confident. It’s an inclusive and welcoming art form and sport - no need to be Scottish!

Madison Scottish Country Dancers: Madison Scottish Country Dancers (MSCD) is a social group that for more than 40 years has enjoyed learning and dancing the traditional reels, jigs, and strathspeys of Scotland.

Lochanside Ceilidh Band: Lochanside is a Madison-based Scottish Folk Band that consists of an electric bagpipe, guitar, fiddle, Irish flute, and a bodhran (a type of Irish hand drum) and plays a mixture of upbeat Celtic dance music and traditional, easy-to-listen-to Scottish tunes.