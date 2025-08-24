Madison Plant Party

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A specially-curated market featuring the best local & independent plant shops, pottery makers, propagators, collectors, and artists selling their goods.

This show caters to the extensive plant community of Madison and surrounding area. Whether you're a rookie plant parent or a seasoned collector, this market will have something for everyone.

We ensure a high-quality experience for shoppers & vendors alike. Grab a drink, support small businesses, discover local growers, buy some plants and enjoy a laid-back shopping experience.

Dont miss out!

