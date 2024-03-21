Madison Poet Laureate Debut Gala

media release: The public is invited to meet and honor Madison’s new Poet Laureate, Steven Espada Dawson, at a reception and poetry reading on World Poetry Day*, Thursday, March 21, from 7:00 – 8:30pm at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St #100.

The Poet Laureate program is an honor for local poets, providing recipients with the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for poetry, educating, and advocating for poetry throughout the community.

The Poet Laureate also represents the community through their projects and speaking engagements. Dawson wishes to focus his service on bringing poetry to justice impacted communities.

Steven is thrilled to celebrate with his close friends, the poetry community, and the poetry-interested public, adding “I’m looking forward to reading with Angie Trudell Vasquez and Chessy Normile who represent, for me, the reasons I came to Madison and why I am staying here.”

The reception is free-of-charge and open to the public. Cake and punch will be served courtesy of the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission. Arts + Literature Laboratory is sponsoring the gala. Rita Mae, ALL Co-director says, “Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate world poetry day than welcome Madison’s newest Poet Laureate.”

*World Poetry Day, founded by UNESCO in 1999, celebrates “the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind” to promote cross-cultural communication across differences.