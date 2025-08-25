Madison Police and Fire Commission

media release: The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners of the city of Madison (PFC) interviewed three finalists for the position of police chief on August 14, 2025. These interviews included a recorded question and answer session with each candidate. That video is now available for on-demand viewing at www.cityofmadison.com/PFC. Additional language access consisting of ASL interpretation and Spanish, Hmong, and Mandarin audio options will be added as they become available. For this reason, we would request that you include the link to the PFC website in your coverage so that readers are accessing the most current versions available.

We would also appreciate coverage that amplifies the strong desire of the commissioners for feedback from City of Madison residents about the finalists and policing in the City of Madison in general. Public input may be submitted to the PFC in writing at pfc@cityofmadison.com. In addition, the PFC will hold a public comment period during its virtual special meeting on August 25, 2025. Members of the public may register to speak at this meeting. The PFC anticipates that it will announce the selected candidate by the end of August.