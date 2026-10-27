Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board Listening Session

media release: The city of Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) invites community members to participate in an upcoming listening session to share their thoughts on what they want to see in Madison's next independent police monitor (IPM). The session is an opportunity for community members to share their expectations, concerns, and priorities for the next independent police monitor. Community input is an important part of the selection process and will help inform the Board as it works to identify the next person to lead independent civilian oversight of the Madison Police Department.

“The next independent police monitor must be someone who understands the community, takes people's concerns seriously, and has the experience and independence needed to do this work," said Devon Snyder, chair of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. “We need to hear directly from the people this office is meant to serve. This is an opportunity for community members to tell us what they expect from the next Monitor and what meaningful, accountable police oversight should look like in Madison."

The PCOB is committed to a fair and transparent hiring process that incorporates meaningful community input. The Board wants to work with an executive search firm with civilian oversight expertise to serve as the hiring manager and assist with the recruitment and selection process for Madison's permanent independent police monitor.

Community participation is essential to building trust in the process and ensuring that the next Monitor is prepared to address the needs and concerns of Madison residents.

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Freedom, Inc. Office, 2110 Luann Lane, Madison, WI 53713

Community members are encouraged to attend, share their perspectives, and help shape the future of independent police oversight in Madison.

About the Police Civilian Oversight Board

The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board works to strengthen civilian oversight of the Madison Police Department, promote accountability, and ensure community perspectives inform police oversight.