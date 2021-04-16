Madison presente

press release: (English Below) La marcha hacia la victoria - Una gira a través de los Estados Unidos: Wisconsin Presente! es una gira que juntará a lxs inmigrantes y aliados para exigir que la administración de Biden y el Congreso cumplan sus promesas y ofrecer a lxs 11 millones una ruta hacia la ciudadanía y recuperación del COVID-19.

Fecha: Viernes, 16 de Abril

Hora y Lugar: 3pm- Marcha de UW-Madison Library Mall hasta el State Capitol: 2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703

Acción: ¡Únete a la caravana estatal en Madison! Marcharemos desde la Biblioteca de la UW Madison hasta la Capital del Estado para exigir la ciudadanía para todxs en el próximo proyecto de presupuesto de reconciliación COVID-19. Ahora es el momento de hacer ruido y exigir que nuestros representantes del Congreso voten para legalizar a los trabajadores esenciales - ¡porque somos esenciales, no deportables!

Have questions on any of the events? Call Mario Ramirez at 414-828-2692.

---

The March to Victory - Relay Across America: Wisconsin Presente! Tour will bring together immigrants and allies to demand the Biden administration and Congress deliver on promises made and provide the 11 million a roadmap to citizenship and bold COVID-19 recovery.

Date: Friday, April 16, 3pm- March from UW-Madison Library Mall to the State Capitol: 2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703

Action: Join the statewide caravan for its Madison leg! We will be marching from the UW Madison Library mall to the State Capitol to demand citizenship for all in the forthcoming COVID-19 reconciliation budget bill. Now is the time to make noise and demand that our congressional representatives vote to legalize essential workers -- because we are essential, not deportable!

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3840542372660724/

Also, on Sunday, April 11: Want to make a difference in the lives of so many essential workers and their families during a global pandemic? Are you interested in immigration racial justice that opens pathways for citizenship for all immigrants so they can reunify with their families and live a life with dignity without persecution due to their immigration status?

If you are passionate or interested, join the movement that is sweeping across Wisconsin. Join Voces de la Frontera Action and the VDLF Essential Workers Rights Network to make our demands to Wisconsin's members of Congress and to the Biden administration loud and clear: STOP DEPORTATIONS, COVID RECOVERY FOR ALL, & CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL.

We will meet THIS Sunday, April 11 at 1:00pm with physical distance and social solidarity with organizing leaders, Christine Neumann Ortiz and Mario Ramirez in a Community Forum in preparation for our MADISON RALLY.

We will meet OUTSIDE Centro Hispano: 810 W Badger Rd, Madison WI 53713. For more information, please call 608-960-6818.